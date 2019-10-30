I’m frequently appalled by the money people spend to purchase purebred animals, as if that will make them more loyal pets or loving companions.
People also spend huge sums of money to purchase “designer” animals, which are a mix of two breeds in an attempt to blend the best features of each breed in a single pet.
Many designer dogs are a mix of poodle and another breed to take advantage of the poodle’s coat, which may be less likely to shed. For a well-natured, family dog, you may want to add a golden retriever to the mix, creating a goldendoodle.
If that mix is a bit too big for you, the cockapoo (a mix of cocker spaniel and poodle) might be your best choice. Other popular “poos and doodles” include the Maltipoo (mixed with a Maltese), Labradoodle (mixed with a Labrador retriever) and the schnoodle (mixed with a schnauzer.)
Several new mixes are quickly becoming favorites, including the Pomsky (Pomeranian and husky), puggle (pug and beagle), chorkie (chihuahua and Yorkshire terrier), chiweenie (chihuahua and dachsund) and the Cavachon (Cavalier King Charles spaniel and bichon frise).
Let’s get real — all the fancy names don’t change the reality that these dogs are mutts, which could take on the health and temperament risks of their potentially overly bred parents. Don’t get me wrong, there is absolutely nothing wrong with mutts. In fact, mutts tend to be healthier and more emotionally stable than their purebred cousins.
With all dogs, purebred and otherwise, waiting to be rescued, why pay a breeder for a dog or a cat to love as a companion animal? If you are looking for a particular breed, check with a rescue that specializes in beagles, chihuahuas or poodles or visit a local shelter to meet dogs looking for loving homes. You just might find the boxador, beagiel or corgeranian you never even knew you wanted.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you by your friends at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt a dog or cat, come to the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72 (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic), visit our Facebook page or call us at 256-771-7889.
