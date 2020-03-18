While at the store last weekend, I learned from a friendly stocker that not only are shelves empty of toilet paper, but supplies of ketchup, ground beef and sweet potatoes are also hard to find.
I had planned to make sure I had enough dog and cat food for an extra couple of weeks, just in case I needed to stay home for a while. I found a small bag of Dexter’s brand of dog food, but Ollie may have to learn to like a different cat food should I be added to the self-quarantine roles.
Since all of our thoughts these days seem to concern the COVID-19 pandemic, I thought I’d share words of wisdom released by Los Angeles Animal Services that could apply to us too.
The spread of COVID-19 has prompted concerns whether dogs can contract or spread the coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in domestic animals. The American Veterinary Medical Association says infectious disease experts and multiple international and domestic human and animal health organizations agree there is no evidence at this point to indicate pets become ill with COVID-19 or spread it to other animals, including people.
Just like your family emergency plan, you need a plan for your pets if you test positive and get sick with COVID-19. Here’s what you should know and do:
• Identify a family member or friend who can care for pets if someone in the household becomes ill.
Be ready to relocate pets, if necessary, by having crates, food and extra supplies on hand for quick movement.
• Make sure all animal vaccines are up to date in the event boarding becomes necessary.
• Keep all medications documented with dosages and administering directions, including the prescription from your veterinarian.
• Update your microchip information and make sure all pets have an ID tag on their collar.
Does your workplace have a telecommuting plan? If yes, what’s even better than working from home? Working with a friend. If your workplace allows you to telecommute, please consider fostering or adopting a pet in need.
Note: The Limestone County Animal Shelter uses bleach to sanitize kennels, cages, litter boxes, etc., so if you find a store that still has bleach for sale, please consider purchasing a jug or two for donation to help keep our animals healthy.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you on behalf of your friends at the Athens Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt a dog or cat, please visit us at 1701 U.S. 72 (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic), visit our Facebook page or call us at 256-771-7889.
