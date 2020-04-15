Every year more than 4.5 million Americans, more than half of them children, are bitten by dogs. As part of the National Dog Bite Prevention Week Coalition, American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, encourages adults to protect both children and dogs, and learn the importance of pet owner responsibility.
Dogs can bite for many reasons, including improper care and/or a lack of socialization. All dogs, even well-trained, gentle dogs, are capable of biting when provoked, especially when eating, sleeping or caring for puppies. Thus, even when a bite is superficial or classified as “provoked,” dogs may be abandoned or euthanized. Therefore, it’s vitally important to keep both children and dogs safe by preventing dog bites wherever possible.
To reduce the number of injuries to people and the risk of losing dogs that bite, the American Humane Society offers the following suggestions:
For children:
• Never approach an unknown dog or a dog that is alone without an owner;
• Always ask for permission before petting a dog;
• Never approach an injured animal; find an adult who can get the animal the help it needs;
• Never approach a dog that is eating, sleeping or nursing puppies; and
• Don’t poke, hit, pull, pinch or tease a dog.
For dog owners:
• Never leave a baby or small child alone with a dog, even if it is a family pet;
• Interactions between children and dogs should always be monitored to ensure the safety of both your child and your dog;
• Teach your children to treat the dog with respect and not to engage in rough or aggressive play;
• Make sure your pet is socialized as a puppy so it feels at ease around people and other animals;
• Never put your dog in a position where it feels threatened;
• Walk or exercise your dog regularly to keep it healthy and to provide mental stimulation;
• Use a leash in public to ensure you are able to control your dog;
• Regular veterinary care is essential to maintain your dog’s health; a sick or injured dog is more likely to bite; and
• Be alert. If someone approaches you and your dog, warn them to wait before petting the dog. Give your pet time to be comfortable with a stranger.
Dog bites and other dog-related injuries accounted for more than one-third of all homeowner liability claims paid in 2017, costing almost $700 million, according to the Insurance Information Institute and State Farm, the largest writer of homeowner's insurance in the United States.
“There are more than 70 million good dogs in the United States, but veterinarians know that no matter the size or breed, any dog can bite,” said Dr. Mike Topper, American Veterinary Medical Association president. “Veterinarians also know the majority of bites can be prevented through education. Your veterinarian and its association, the AVMA, have extensive resources designed to keep your pup a happy, healthy member of your family and community.”
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you on behalf of your friends at the Athens- Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt a dog or cat, visit www.limestone pets.org to view pets and fill out an application. Call us at 256-771-7889 to set up an appointment to visit the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72, behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic.
