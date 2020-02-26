As we celebrate National Justice for Animals Week, I am reminded of Bobby McGee, a young shepherd mix found injured along U.S. 31 near Calhoun Community College. He was covered in ticks, and when examined, he was found to have a bullet wound to his shoulder and buckshot peppering his body.
What kind of evil shoots a defenseless creature, who wants nothing more than to serve? I hope they don’t claim to be a Christian, because what kind of Christian would needlessly hurt another of God’s creatures? I hope they aren’t a parent, because how can they teach a child empathy when they apparently have none? I hope if they ever find themselves cold, hungry, injured or needing kindness, they will find someone willing to give them more than they deserve. And I’m guessing that willing person won’t be me, because I’m not as forgiving as Bobby McGee. You see, Bobby, who has no reason to trust humans, still seeks the good in everyone he meets.
There are people who keep dogs in horrendous living conditions, breeding and overbreeding them to sell the resulting puppies. They don’t care that living creatures are kept in filthy cages all their lives, lying in their own waste, never seeing the light of day or feeling grass beneath their feet. Their only goal is to use these pitiful creatures for monetary gain.
And never forget the less-than-human participants in the dog and cock fighting trades, both those who raise and train the animals to fight and those who support this cruel and vicious trade by attending and betting on the fights. How could any person with a heart and soul intentionally inflict such pain on helpless animals or get pleasure from such violence? Is this a person you want as a neighbor? A coworker? A friend? The person with whom you share your life?
So what can we do? First, never mistreat an animal. Teach your children to be kind through your example.
Next, encourage others to do the same. If that doesn’t work, have the strength of character to report abuse and neglect.
Take a stand against abuse. Contact your mayor, city council, county commissioners and state representatives to tell them the humane treatment of animals is important to you and you want stronger laws and better enforcement of those laws to ensure our animals are protected.
Be kind. Be courageous. Be the person your children can emulate.
Be the person your dog already thinks you are.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you on behalf of your friends at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt your best friend (cat or dog), come to the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72 (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic), visit our Facebook page or call us at 256-771-7889.
