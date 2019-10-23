As the most popular dog breed in the country, it is sad but not surprising to see so many Labrador retrievers in the animal shelter system. People will acquire a pure-bred animal from a breeder and decide to recoup the cost by raising a litter or two of labs to sell themselves. But, before they know it, their male dog has escaped the fence and impregnated the neighbor’s German shepherd, or the neighbor’s German shepherd has made it into their yard to impregnate their Lab. The resulting litter of as many as 10 puppies is absolutely adorable. But, instead of making money for the owner, the 10 more animals need homes. Many of them will end up in a shelter, and those may be among the lucky ones.
You can be lucky, too, by heading to your local animal shelter to check out the Labs and Lab mixes ready and waiting for adoption. There are many reasons why Labs are so popular, and the following will highlight just a few of those reasons.
Labrador retrievers have short, dense coats that are classified by the American Kennel Club into three colors — black; chocolate, which ranges from light to dark brown; and yellow, which ranges in shades from almost white to reddish-gold. They are fairly large, strongly built dogs with females ranging in weight from 55 to 70 pounds and males weighing from 65 to 80 pounds.
Descendants of the St. John’s water dog of Newfoundland, Canada, the modern Labrador retriever carries on the breed’s popularity as a sporting or hunting dog, thanks to its ability to track and flush game and its strong swimming skills to retrieve ducks and other water fowl.
Highly intelligent animals, Labradors are prized as search-and-rescue professionals and as assistance companions for people with a variety of disabilities and conditions, including blindness, paralysis and autism.
Anyone who has ever had a Lab will tell you they tend to be outgoing but gentle creatures, capable of great affection and devotion. In fact, the official AKC standards for the breed requires that they have "kind, friendly eyes, expressing character, intelligence and good temperament.”
Labs are generally considered one of the more mellow dog breeds, with hunting and swimming programmed into their DNA. They need lots of opportunity for exercise or they are likely to become obese, which can be a major problem for their joints and lead to arthritis and diabetes. With their great intelligence, work ethic and endurance, they are excellent candidates for agility trials. If you have access to a pond, lake or river, you may want to purchase a life jacket for your Lab. While strong swimmers, they may not know when to rest, and if you are in the water, they will want to be there, too.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you by your friends at Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt a dog or cat, come to the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72 (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic), visit our Facebook page or call us at 256-771-7889.
