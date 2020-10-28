Before I begin, let me say I love my dog.
That might be a strange way to begin my narrative, but at times that fact might get lost.
I bought Dorri in April of this year because my arms ached to hold a warm, living being.
I had suffered the first of two tragic losses, and I probably wasn’t thinking rationally. I picked her up from the breeder when she was just 7 weeks old.
She is a goldendoodle of the Parti-Doodle type. She’s more poodle – 87.5% to 12.5% golden retriever. She is black and white like her father, rather than the golden color of her mother.
I named her “Dorri” because she is a golden girl. My favorite character of The Golden Girls, a sitcom from a previous generation, was Bea Arthur’s Dorothy. A friend said “Dorothy” was too heavy a moniker to lay on such a cute little ball of fuzz. So, she became Dorri.
Dorri bites. She does not bite strangers; she saves all her nips for me.
She has been a biter since the day she came to live with me, when I made a pallet on the floor her first night so I could replicate the warmth of her litter mates and she would stop her mournful crying. She settled down with a little sigh and lay her head on the pillow beside me, and I felt the first stirrings of love. I was awakened the next morning at 6:30 by a sharp nip to my heel.
I arose stiffly from my living room floor campout and made my way to the kitchen. She trailed me, nipping at my ankles hard enough to break the skin and leave an unsightly smattering of tiny scabs around my ankles and up my calves.
The biting didn’t stop. I surfed the internet for answers and posted my woes on Facebook for helpful advice. I received assurances that she is just a puppy and she learned the nipping from her littermates as a form of play. She soon would grow out of it. I tried every suggestion.
• Diversion: A toy, such as a frozen Kong Ball filled with peanut butter or a commercial meat paste. It worked for an average of 10 minutes, until she’d lapped all the goodies out of the hollow middle and turned around and bit me.
• Chews: Her favorite, and which gives the longest lasting reprieve from being bitten, is Bully Sticks. This is an expensive, hard, beef-flavored product smelling a lot like roadkill. A stick can last up to a half-hour. Then it’s back to the old bony ankles for a chaw.
• Discipline: A rolled newspaper for a quick bop to the nose. Worked maybe twice, then she turned on the newspaper, clamped it in her jaws and chewed and shook it to pieces. It became a favorite game.
• Spray bottle: Fill it half with water and half with white vinegar. I was assured that would do the trick when spritzed in her general direction. She sneezes, shakes her head, growls and moves in for a fresh ankle kill.
• Professional trainer: 40-mile round trip at $60 a pop, and she was the epitome of an angel-dog for the full hour only to have at me again when we got home.
• Howling like a wounded animal: A friend texted a link as a surefire way to reaching the dog’s sensibilities so they realize they are causing their beloved master physical pain. I howled like my version of a dog one morning until I was hoarse. She cocked her head quizzically at me, and when I could howl no more, she bit me. I screamed like a banshee, a reaction she finds endlessly entertaining.
• Reasoning: I know, I know. Dumb, huh? But I held her on my lap and gently explained to her how much I loved her; however, our relationship could be ever so much more enjoyable if she would stop biting me. By jove, that might have done the trick! She kissed the side of my neck and moved her slobbery kisses to my cheek until she reached my hair, where she gave it a good yank.
I admit to frustration and sometimes irrational behavior. One day, while cuddling her on my lap – no mere feat for a 40-pound dog – she bit me on the wrist. In exasperation I snatched up her paw and bit her on the front leg. She didn’t taste very good. She looked at me as if to say, “Lady, have you completely lost your marbles?”
At this writing, Dorri is nearly 8 months old and has lost all of her baby teeth and has a beautiful white set of chompers and no excuse for “Oh, she’s just teething.” I am holed up in my office with the door closed so she can’t get at me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.