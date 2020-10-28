Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early giving way to steady, occasionally heavy rain after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early giving way to steady, occasionally heavy rain after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.