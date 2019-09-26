Since 2013, Remember Me Thursday has been supported by 180 countries with hundreds of thousands of individuals and more than 700 separate animal welfare organizations around the globe holding candle-lighting ceremonies, spreading the message on social media or lighting a virtual candle. Each year, celebrities such as Diane Keaton, Carrie Ann Inaba, Katherine Heigl, Kristin Chenoweth, Wynonna Judd and dozens more, along with professional sports teams, have used social media to share the “opt to adopt” message and save orphan pets. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, social media pet stars such as Lil Bub, Cole and Marmalade, and Tuna Melts My Heart also joined the cause. The program was championed by Mike Arms, President of Helen Woodward Animal Center, and creator of both the International Pet Adoptathon and successful Home 4 the Holidays Pet Adoption Drive, which, in partnership with national animal organizations, has placed over 16 million pets in homes since 1999.
“Millions of beautiful, adoptable pets will lose their lives in 2019,” said Mike Arms, President and CEO of Helen Woodward Animal Center. “We all come from different countries, cultures, and backgrounds, but together, we can raise our voices and share one life-saving message and literally save millions of pets on this one day.”
Remember Me Thursday asks organizations and individuals to dedicate the fourth Thursday of September annually to remembering the millions of healthy orphan pets who lost their lives without the benefit of a loving home. Individuals are encouraged to get the world talking about pet adoption by tweeting, tagging, posting and sharing the beauty and life-saving significance of pet adoption on social media using #RememberMeThursday; adding their rescue pet photo to the #RememberMeThursday Photo Wall for a chance to win funds, food and toys for a shelter or rescue close to their hearts; lighting a virtual candle online at www.remembermethursday.org; and most importantly by adopting and encouraging friends and family to do the same.
“There are approximately 7 million pets in homes throughout the US but only 30% of these pets come from rescue facilities. The rest come from pet stores, puppy mills and breeders,” said Priscilla Blenkinsopp, Director of the Athens Limestone Animal Shelter. “Millions of beautiful, healthy orphan pets die every year without the benefit of a loving home, simply because the public is not aware of how truly amazing these animals are.”
“The team here sees so many wonderful pets that are simply abandoned because their owners had to move or didn’t understand the time and care that a pet requires. These pets can be purebred, well-behaved, loving animals but they don’t get a second chance because there is so little awareness of the types of animals available at local rescue facilities.”
