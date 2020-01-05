‘Twas the week after Christmas, and snug in my bed,
Were a dog and two cats with barely room for my head.
As much as we’re blessed, when my knees hit the floor,
I can’t help but thinking and praying for (the) poor.
Feral cats and stray dogs with no shelter or bed,
Their dreams are for warmth and to simply be fed.
Those dogs in the shelter, and cats,they dream, too,
Of escaping their cages, but what can they do?
They wait and they pray that a miracle will come,
But who knows just where their big chance will come from.
Until then they live in their doubt and their fear,
That no one will care and no one will hear,
Their cries for our help to save them in time,
Whose heart will respond? Will it be yours or mine?
As we celebrate now the great birth of our King,
Is there room in our hearts to let his blessings ring?
Help care for his creatures and fight the good fight,
Peace on Earth to you all, and to all a good night.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you on behalf of the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt a dog or cat, come to the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72 (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic,) visit our Facebook page or call 256-771-7889.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.