Every week, I am challenged while choosing two animals to feature with this column. Do I pick the cutest animals, hoping to draw people into the shelter? Do I pick animals that have been there the longest? Do I pick animals that are most at risk, due to temperament or health conditions? Do I pick animals in the shelter over those in foster care? Do I pick dogs over cats? Do I pick cats over dogs?
Since I don’t know which method is best, I tend to go through the list of animals available for adoption each week, say a prayer, and guess. And while I was going through that list today, I noticed that there were several German Shepherds on the adoptable list.
I am not only going to feature two of them with photos, but I am also sharing information about German Shepherds so that you can determine if adopting one of these wonderful animals would be a good fit for your family.
German Shepherds were originally bred to, as the name suggests, herd sheep; but with an intense work ethic, they were soon set to other tasks, including by the German military to run communications and track “the enemy” in World War I.
Since anything German was held under suspicion by the Allies, the name was changed to “Alasatian” in Great Britain and “Shepherd Dog” in America until it was officially changed back to German Shepherd Dog (GSD) worldwide by the breed club in 1977.
GSDs tend to be loyal, gentle, and protective family pets, quick to learn and happiest when they have a job to do. These traits help make them among the best breeds for search and rescue, security work, drug detection and assisting those with disabilities.
They have a thick coat that sheds year round, so they should be brushed two or three times a week. They also need mental and physical exercise. GSDs do best when they have a job to do, so lifelong training should be your goal for this family member. And this truly will be a family member. Your German Shepherd will need his people around him, so don’t plan on leaving him (or any dog) to fend for himself in the backyard.
According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the German Shepherd Dog is second only to the Labrador Retriever in popularity … “Loyal, confident, courageous and steady, the German Shepherd is truly a dog lover’s delight,” the AKC says.
Please stay safe and healthy, and please do what you can to support the local businesses and their employees who may be suffering at this time. And don’t forget to support our furry friends, too.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you on behalf of your friends at the Athens Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt a dog or cat, please visit us at 1701 U.S. 72 (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic), visit our Facebook page or call us at 256-771-7889.
