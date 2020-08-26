I have a friend who once said, “The only difference between a dog and a child is that you don’t get arrested for tying your dog out behind your house.” That’s not strictly true, and I certainly don’t support chaining or tethering pets, but I understand what she meant.
I have gotten up in the middle of the night to care for an animal, and on two separate occasions I have spent six weeks sleeping on a couch because my dog, recovering from an injury and later surgery, couldn’t climb the stairs to my bedroom. I worry about them when I don’t know where they are, and I care for them when they are sick or injured.
One of the many differences between pets and children is life expectancy. You expect, hope and pray that your children outlive you, but outliving you isn’t likely for your pets. And that is the reality that pet owners face.
Last year, within just a few months, I lost three much-loved cats. Ten years earlier, the Sainted Buster and I discovered Bob, soaking wet and near death in the empty lot where we played fetch. For most of those years, Dr. Pitman and I kept that long-haired, bob-tailed tabby stable, but eventually, the feline version of Crohn’s disease, which had plagued him all his life, cut that life short. Siblings Andy and Gracie, my companions for more than 17 years, each died of kidney failure, a not uncommon diagnosis in senior cats. I mourned each of them, grateful to have dog Dexter and cat Ollie to distract me.
An unknown author wrote a poem entitled "The Rainbow Bridge," which describes a place just this side of heaven, where animals go when they die. There, they are no longer sick or injured, hungry or thirsty. They are neither hot nor cold, neither old nor tired. They play happily until they see the human they love approaching the bridge, then they joyfully reunite and cross the bridge into heaven together.
With every new adoption, I dread the inevitable loss of my furry family members and friends, but I am counting on the existence of a heaven where my creator and theirs will make us whole, happy and together once more. And, if there is a bridge, I’m pledging now to be a human that escorts into heaven all the animals that never had a loving human on Earth and to do everything I can while I’m alive to improve their lives before they cross the bridge.
