February is National Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, and pet owners are encouraged to have their companion animals sterilized before the warmer months when puppies and kittens are born.
To mark the month, L.A. Animal Services reminds pet owners about the benefits of spaying or neutering your furry family members.
“Spay/Neuter Awareness Month is a great opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of sterilization,” said Brenda Barnette, L.A. Animal Services general manager. “By spaying or neutering your cat or dog and spreading the word to others, you are helping to prevent unwanted pet births, reducing stray animals and decreasing the number of pets crowding community animal shelters.”
Spaying or neutering your cat or dog not only reduces shelter intake, but it also may enhance the life of your four-legged friend in the following ways:
• Spaying or neutering may add to the longevity of your best buddy by decreasing the risk of certain cancers and other diseases;
• Spaying or neutering decreases the chance of your pet roaming. As a result, it is less likely to escape your yard and get lost or hit by a car;
• Spaying or neutering may reduce or eliminate the desire in males to mark objects with urine, and it prevents females from having heat cycles; and
• Spaying or neutering may curb undesirable behaviors such as fighting or biting.
Check with your veterinarian to see if he or she offers free or low-cost spaying and neutering for low-income families.
In Limestone County, the SNYP program is offered at the Limestone Veterinary Clinic for qualified pet owners. Spay/neuter fees are $10 for dogs and $5 for cats. Rabies vaccines are an additional $10 and must be given yearly. You may apply on Mondays or Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. If approved, you will be called to make an appointment for the procedure. Please do not bring your animals when applying.
The owner of the dog or cat (limit three per year) must be a Limestone County resident, be age 18 or older, and receive Medicaid or have a household income of $20,000 or less. Proof of eligibility includes a photo ID, Medicaid card, disability letter, W-2 form and proof of residency (utility bill).
Please be a responsible, loving owner and have all of your pets spayed or neutered.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you on behalf of your friends at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt your best friend (cat or dog), come to the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72 (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic), visit our Facebook page or call us at 256-771-7889.
