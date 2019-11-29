Who doesn’t love Thanksgiving? For many, Thanksgiving means great food with family and friends, football, crisp and cool weather, and the start of the Christmas Season. It can also be the cause of anxiety and risks for our furry friends.
A house full of visitors can be stressful to the human inhabitants and even more so to the four-legged variety. Loud noises, an obstacle course of adults and children, and a disruption of their normal schedule can make even well-socialized dogs and cats nervous, so make sure you give them the option to escape to a quiet room and keep their exercise and feeding schedules as close to normal as possible.
When food is plentiful, it is tempting to share it with your pets. Be aware of the dangers of giving animals people food. Most of us know not to give our pets chocolate, alcohol or bones, but there are other foods that are dangerous for animals, including grapes, raisins, onions, garlic, citrus and salty snacks. Depending upon the size of the animal and the amount of the food ingested, these foods can cause seizures, abnormal heart rhythms, kidney failure and death. At the very least, ingestion of these foods or nuts, dairy products, fat and raw or undercooked meat/eggs can result in vomiting, diarrhea and pancreatitis.
We’ve already had some cold, wet weather, and it is only going to get worse. Please make sure your outside animals have plenty of clean, dry bedding and please consider helping less fortunate animals, too.
The donation of an inexpensive bale of straw to provide bedding for a neighbor’s outside doghouse would be a blessing, as would the construction of a cat shelter from a large Styrofoam cooler for outdoor, stray or feral cats. Just cut a small hole in the side, fill it with straw, duct tape the lid shut and add two bricks to the top to weigh it down, and you have a cat shelter. If your kindness isn’t enough to correct a bad situation, report to animal control suspected animal abuse and neglect, including the failure to provide adequate shelter and bedding.
For those of you who start decorating for Christmas on Thanksgiving weekend, keep holly, mistletoe, poinsettia and bulb kits away from your pets. Eating them can cause symptoms ranging from nausea to seizures to death. Christmas trees, real or imitation, can be dangerous if your pet chews on them, while holiday lights and ornaments may look like toys to your pets but actually be the cause of serious burns and cuts.
So while you are enjoying the holiday season kickoff, please do everything you can to keep all the members of your family safe and happy.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you by your friends at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt a dog or cat, come to the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72 (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic), visit our Facebook page or call us at 256-771-7889.
