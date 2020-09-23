Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you on behalf of your friends at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt a dog or cat, please visit www.limestonepets.org to view available animals and fill out an application. Call 256-771-7889 to make an appointment to visit the shelter and meet your new best friend at 1701 U.S. 72 (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic).
Bobby Joe Johnson, 91, of Athens, Alabama, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his residence. A memorial service will be held later. Spry Funeral Home assisted the family. Mr. Johnson was born May 14, 1929, in Tennessee. He was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church, a U.S. Army vete…
Shirley Dean Mefford, 78, of Athens, Alabama, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, at First Church, Athens. Burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday at Spry Funeral Home.
Graveside service for Darthular Moore, 108, is 11 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Thatch-Mann Cemetery in Athens with Peoples Funeral Home directing. Public viewing at Peoples Funeral Home from noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Ross Britton Melvin Jr., 84 of Athens, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Melvin was born July 13, 1936, to Ross Britton Melvin Sr. and Beatrice Dawson Melvin. Funeral services for Mr. Melvin will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, at the Limestone Event Center. A …
Mable Odell Brock, 87, of Lester, Alabama, died Saturday, September 19, 2020. All services will be held Tuesday, September 22. Visitation at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. at Sylone Cemetery, Elkmont.
