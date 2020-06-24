When I saw a press release from Nestle U.K. talking about Bring Your Dog to Work Day, I wondered what pets at work had to do with chocolate milk. Little did I know that Nestle is the parent company of Purina, so the whole dog/cat thing now makes sense. The following is from these folks, and I can only hope my co-workers miss this column, as they have been pestering to have an office dog or cat!
A report by the University of Lincoln (U.K.) is the first to quantify the benefits and the impact of dogs in the office on work-related and dog-related outcomes. It revealed employees who often take their dog to work report 22% higher satisfaction with their working conditions.
The research also shows taking pets to work can impact positively on employees’ engagement and personal wellbeing, lead to organizational benefits and strengthen the bond between pets and their owners.
Professor Daniel Mills says, “If you told employers there was a simple way to increase their workforce's overall satisfaction with the working conditions, they’d be very keen to learn more. Our results show that far from being a distraction, (a fear expressed by some in our earlier work) allowing dogs in the workplace has the potential to improve employees’ focus and probably productivity, too. Forward-thinking companies should consider very seriously if they can accommodate dogs in the workplace, and the Purina Pets at Work program can enable them to do this efficiently.”
Nestle U.K. & Ireland has been welcoming dogs into many of its offices since 2015, with its main offices in Gatwick, Dublin and York now having more than 100 four-legged colleagues on the payroll. The company is committed to promoting dog-friendly workplaces to help more people and pets enjoy the benefits of spending time together. To support more organizations to become dog-friendly, Purina has developed the Pets at Work Alliance, a framework for other companies to follow and enable their employees to bring their pets to work.
A common myth until now has been that taking dogs into the office could be distracting. This new research shows employees who take their dog to work report increased absorption in their work by a significant 33.4% and in their dedication to work by 16.5% compared to the norm, with an overall increase in work engagement of 14.4%. In fact, researchers suggest the presence of a friendly dog may increase motivation and attention to set tasks.
"Taking Dogs into the Office” research demonstrates bringing pets to work increases employees’ performance and productivity and reduces employees’ intention to leave their job. These outcomes highlight potential benefits for companies that allow employees to bring their pets to work. Their employees may be more engaged and productive, and the company might be able to reduce their recruitment costs by avoiding the potential loss of their own talent.
From the dog’s perspective, being able to go to the office with their owner may also be beneficial. Many dogs are left alone for long periods of time, and separation-related problems are recognized as one of the most important threats to domestic dog welfare. Therefore, spending more time together also helps strengthen the bond between pets and pet-owners.
