As much as I would like to see the shelter emptied by Christmas, giving dogs and cats as gifts may not be the best idea.
The idea of a kitten or puppy popping out of a box with a big red ribbon around his neck is precious, but if you aren’t prepared for the lifelong care of this gift, it can be disastrous for all concerned. On the other hand, for someone who understands the necessary commitment and is prepared to give this living, breathing creature all the time and attention it needs to thrive, it could be the best gift ever.
Here are a few things to keep in mind if you plan to give or get a pet as a holiday gift:
Consider an IOU
Your new pet may need some time to get used to his new environment. When your house is full of family and friends, the animal may become stressed. Instead, consider adopting an animal as an early gift or giving an IOU for a shelter animal after company leaves.
Early care
Animals adopted from the shelter will already be spayed or neutered and current on immunizations. Make sure the recipient of the animal can afford the basic veterinary care necessary to keep this new family member healthy. If you are in a position to pay for such care, you can have your holiday gifts lined up for years to come.
Choose the right animal
If the intended recipient doesn’t have time to properly care for a dog, please don’t set them both up for failure by trying to force the situation. A cat, or even two cats, would be a better gift for a person who can’t fit daily walks into her life but would enjoy the companionship of a furry friend.
Ensure a good fit
Puppies and kittens are adorable, but house training can be a chore if you are not prepared for it. Make sure the pet you choose fits the lifestyle of his new family to ensure the best possible fit. A large, young dog may have too much energy for an older, physically unstable person. An older, high-strung dog may not fit into a home with young children.
Long-term commitment
Children may think they are ready for the responsibilities of a pet, but as the adult, please make sure the animal doesn’t suffer when the novelty wears off. I am saddened every day when I drive by my neighbor’s house to see the dog the children desperately wanted sitting lonely in the backyard.
Make a donation
For the person who already has everything, including his limit of furry family members, consider making a donation in his name to the shelter. Helping a dog or cat find a forever home is a great way to show an animal lover you understand and support what is important to him. Isn’t that the best kind of gift?
— To adopt a dog or cat, please come to the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72 in Athens (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic), visit our Facebook page or call us at 256-771-7889.
