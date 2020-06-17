June is National Pet Preparedness Month, and this column is intended to help you prepare to care for your pets should the unexpected happen.
My sister was working a late shift at the hospital when she received the call that her house was on fire. They think that old wiring in the attic was the problem; and she was lucky that below the roof, her house only suffered smoke and water damage. She raced home to find firefighters saving the structure and her neighbors outside in their robes and slippers, having chased her frightened dog through the neighborhood before being able to get a leash on him. Between the smoke and the firefighters breaking in, he panicked and raced out the door and down the street before anyone could stop him.
There is much in that story that is not within one’s control, but there are a few things pet owners can do that might keep a terrible situation from becoming even worse.
First, make sure your dog has a tag on their collar with your contact information on it. If they escape from the house or car following an accident, this will improve your chances of finding them. Even better, getting your pet microchipped will allow most shelters and veterinarians to identify your pet and contact you should you get separated.
You may also want to put notes on your doors, letting first responders know what animals are in the house, so they can try to rescue them while preventing a runaway. My veterinarian has stickers at the front desk for just that purpose.
Having a “go list” for your pets could come in handy, too, particularly during hurricane and tornado seasons. Have a bag packed with food, bottled water, litter, vet records, clear photos and a first-aid kit. A list attached to the bag with last-minute items to be added, such as medications, will save you time during an emergency. When you hear bad weather is headed our way, add the extras to the bag and collect the carriers, harnesses and/or leashes that you’ll need if you need to evacuate.
