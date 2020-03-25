Who knows how long we’ll be plagued by the novel coronavirus and its impact on our daily lives? Certainly not me.
I do know this crisis is affecting every aspect of our lives, with some merely experiencing inconvenience, others putting themselves on the front lines to provide essential services, and still others facing major financial and medical hardship. My prayers are for all of us.
Unfortunately, business doesn’t stop for the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter, as strays and unwanted dogs and cats continue to arrive. In addition, puppy and kitten season will be in full swing before we know it, and the situation is going to get worse before it gets better. Add to that the cancellation of adoption events and the shelter facing its own crisis.
Here are some ways you can improve the situation:
• Go to LimestonePets.org and make a donation. With your financial help, the shelter staff has a better chance of getting various rescue groups to pull our animals for transport to areas with fewer unwanted pets.
• Pick up some dog, cat, puppy or kitten food for the shelter when you leave your home to shop. Canned kitten and puppy food is especially helpful for the babies and their nursing mothers. If you find bleach anywhere, please donate a jug or two because the shelter needs it to ensure the health of the animals in its care.
• Become a foster parent for a dog or cat since you have to be home anyway. By doing so, you’ll make room for new animals at the shelter, make your foster pet more attractive to rescue groups and make a dog or cat more adoptable by making it more sociable.
• Consider adopting now if you are interested in adding to your family. You can view photos and descriptions of available animals and fill out an application online. You can also call to make an appointment to visit the shelter and meet that animal in person.
In the meantime, please stay safe and stay healthy, and please do what you can to support the local businesses and their employees who may be suffering at this time. And please don’t forget to support our furry friends, too.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you on behalf of your friends at the Athens Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt a dog or cat, please visit us at 1701 U.S. 72 (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic), visit our Facebook page or call us at 256-771-7889.
