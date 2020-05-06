Few experiences are more terrifying to a pet lover than a missing furry friend. There are several things you can do to help prevent such a loss or to help recover a lost pet.
Make sure gates latch securely. Make sure family, friends and workmen are careful when coming in and out of your house or yard. Dogs can be trained to wait for approval before going through a door, making a quick dash into a busy street less likely.
Rabies tags allow your dog to be tracked through your veterinarian; but an engraved name tag with your telephone number can make returning your dog even simpler. You can order inexpensive tags online or purchase them at many pet, hardware and department stores. Make sure the collar fits well and the tags are securely fastened to it. According to the Human Society of the United States, a flat collar should fit comfortably tight on your dog’s neck. It should not be so tight as to choke your dog nor so loose as to allow him to slip out of it. You should be able to get two fingers underneath the collar.
For more security and to celebrate Chip Your Pet Month, you may want to consider having a microchip implanted under the loose skin between your pet’s shoulder blades. Dogtime.com says the cost of having your pet “chipped” ranges from $25 to $50, depending on whether you visit your vet’s office solely for this purpose or you make it part of a another visit. Your pet will feel no more discomfort than if he were to receive a routine vaccination. You will need to register your pet’s microchip, so veterinarians and shelters with universal scanners can identify your pet and contact you if he is found.
For a larger investment — beginning at about $100, plus a subscription of $10 per month — you can try a GPS tracker for your dog or cat. You will want to do some research to determine if this is a good option for you. You will need to consider the range and durability of the tracker as well as how often the unit needs to be charged, typically one to four days. A GPS tracker isn’t generally considered a good option for cats because they are more likely than dogs to lose their collars.
Whatever option you choose, keeping your furry family members safe, happy and healthy should be on your to-do list. It’s the least you can do for the creatures that give so much.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you on behalf of your friends at the Athens- Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt a dog or cat, visit www.limestone pets.org to view pets and fill out an application, or call us at 256-771-7889 to set up an appointment to visit the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72, behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic.
