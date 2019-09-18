To celebrate Adopt a Less Adoptable Pet Week, I wanted to share the following from Lucky the TurfMutt, the spokesdog for Outdoor Power Equipment Institute’s environmental education and stewardship program.
Lucky helps spotlight “hard-to-place” pets in shelters across the country. Petfinder, the online database of pets looking for homes, has dedicated the third week in September to these pets who have a hard time finding their “forever homes.”
Senior pets, bully breeds, pets with special needs and adult cats often wait nearly four times longer than other pets to get adopted.
Through TurfMutt’s partnership with “Lucky Dog,” which airs on CBS, Kris Kiser adopted a senior shelter dog named Dottie to be TurfMutt’s sidekick.
“I guess you could say we walk the walk and bark the bark,” said TurfMutt. “My human and I are big advocates for pet rescue and rehab.”
Dottie was 12 years old when she ended up at a shelter in a tough Los Angeles neighborhood, and was rescued by Kris.
“Dottie was the oldest dog ever adopted in the history of the 'Lucky Dog' show, and since she was no longer a puppy, she was calmer, house-trained and already knew basic commands,” Kris said.
“Lucky Dog” trainer Brandon McMillan took Dottie’s training to the next level, teaching her to be a good companion dog in the office and on the road. Dottie put her new traveling skills to the test when she made the journey from Los Angeles to her new home on the East Coast.
“When considering getting a pet, TurfMutt and I encourage everyone to remember that some pets are in greater need than others,” Kris said. “Senior pets like Dottie and those with special needs have lots of love to give. And many bully breeds have gotten a bad reputation they simply don’t deserve.”
TurfMutt said no matter what kind of perfect pet companion you find, it’s important to ensure your family yard is suitable for your new furry friend. Here’s a checklist of questions to consider:
• Is there a secure fence?;
• Does the family yard have grass? Select the right variety to offer a durable and comfortable ground covering for your pets and kids;
• Is there a balance of trees, shrubs and flowering plants to support biodiversity and wildlife?; and
• Are there any plants that might harm your pet? Visit https://bit.ly/13cunsF to see a list of toxic plants.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you by your friends at the Athens Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt a dog or cat, please visit the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter at 1701 U.S. 72 (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic), visit our Facebook page or call us at 256-771-7889.
