Because I am a foster for the animal shelter, I follow several animal welfare social media pages. On one of those pages, I recently read a comment suggesting a local shelter didn’t care for their animals and euthanized them if they weren’t adopted within two weeks. Another referenced “no-kill shelters,” not understanding how many shelters work.
I love any individual or group that saves and improves the lives of animals, and we have some amazing rescue groups locally and further afield with which the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter partners. But when they reach their maximum capacity, they stop accepting more animals.
The Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter and most other city or county animal shelters don’t have that luxury. They must accept any dog or cat that is brought by city or county animal control or by a citizen of that jurisdiction. So, when a local group doesn’t accept a litter of kittens because they don’t have room in their facility or a foster family to take them, those kittens are likely to end up at the shelter.
Often, animals brought to the shelter are sick when they arrive — some with incurable or communicable diseases. With limited space for healthy animals and even less space to isolate sick ones, if the prognosis isn’t good, the staff may have to make the difficult decision to humanely euthanize an animal, rather than allowing it to suffer or use the scarce resources that could save a healthy, more easily adoptable animal. We’ve all seen the horrible pictures when well-meaning people take in more animals than they can reasonably care for, and humane euthanasia can be the lesser of two evils.
In addition to putting in the physically challenging work of feeding, watering, exercising, bathing, medicating and cleaning up after the animals, the shelter staff works tirelessly to recruit adopters, fosters and rescue groups to get animals out of the shelter and into forever homes as quickly as possible. And many of the workers, along with their family members, are fostering animals that need socialization or special care until an adopter or rescue group can be found.
If everyone adopted their animals instead of purchasing them, there would be no more puppy mills. If every pet owner had their dogs and cats spayed or neutered, the number of unwanted animals in shelters would plummet. If more people fostered animals, it would relieve overcrowding and more quickly allow those pets to be ready for rescue or adoption.
If people would throw their spare change in a jar, purchase extra pet food or cat litter when they find a sale, collect towels and blankets from yard sales and then donate to shelters, it would ease the strain on shelter budgets and allow more animals to be saved.
So, honestly, the no-kill concept is pretty much up to us. These are our animals in our county. Are we willing to do what it takes to save them?
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you on behalf of your friends at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter.
