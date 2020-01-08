Congratulations! You just adopted your next best friend — a wonderful investment in companionship, recreation, socialization and love.
You carry Bruiser in the back door, set him down and watch as he celebrates by relieving himself on the kitchen floor. And before you’ve finished cleaning that up, he leaves a deposit on the living room rug.
The following are some hints on potty-training your new puppy.
1. Designate a spot outside for Bruiser to do his business, at least during the house-training process. Dogs are creatures of habit, and once Bruiser figures out this is his spot, he will be less likely to have an accident in the house.
2. Set up a feeding and outside schedule. The Humane Society suggests he will only be able to control his bladder for about one hour per month of his age, so a 2-month-old puppy will need to go outside about every two hours. Be sure to take him outside immediately when you get up in the morning, after eating and last thing before bed.
4. Reward him each time he uses his spot. “Good boy” and a small treat will help reinforce the good behavior.
5. Be alert. If you catch him “in the act,” clap your hands to get his attention. Say “outside,” immediately attach the leash and go to his spot.
6. Thorough cleaning of accidents in the house is a must. Remember that spot you’ve created outside? If you don’t thoroughly clean an accident in the house, your puppy may decide that is another spot for his use.
7. Be prepared. When you leave your puppy alone for a short period of time, take him to his spot immediately before you leave, and enclose him in a small room or crate. When you return, immediately take him back to his spot outside to relieve himself. If you are leaving for periods of time longer than he can hold his bladder, find someone to take him outside in your absence or secure him in a room large enough to separate his sleeping, playing and eating/drinking area from the puppy potty pad or newspapers you leave for him.
8. Consider installing a pet door, allowing access to your fenced yard.
9. Be kind. Crates can be useful tools for training puppies and adult dogs, but overuse can stress your pet and defeat the purpose.
10. Be patient. He’s just a baby, and it may take him a while to catch on to all the new things you are teaching him. If you are patient and consistent, he should be pretty reliably trained by the time he is 4–6 months of age, but it can take longer for some. If you don’t have time for this process, you may want to consider an adult dog, as he may already be house-trained and if not, is likely to be house-trained within a shorter period of time.
— To adopt a dog or cat, please come to the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72 in Athens (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic), visit our Facebook page or call us at 256-771-7889.
