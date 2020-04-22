Without meaning to, a very young child might pull an animal’s tail or ears or otherwise hurt a pet.
There’s nothing funny about a toddler jumping on a dog or pulling a cat’s tail, just as there’s nothing funny about a child getting scratched or bitten by a frightened or injured animal. It’s up to adults to supervise their interactions and to teach children to be gentle and kind.
One only need read a newspaper or listen to the evening news to understand there is sometimes true evil in the world. Many of the adults who perpetrate heinous acts on humans began as children perpetrating heinous acts on animals. Jeffrey Dahmer, the Son of Sam, the Boston Strangler and Ted Bundy are just a few of the famous serial killers who began their crimes with cruelty toward animals. According to Psychology Today, “Animal abuse is often the first manifestation of serious emotional turmoil that may escalate into extreme violence, such as mass killing. (This is) why psychologists are increasingly focused on animal abuse in childhood as a warning sign.”
Links have also been established between animal abuse and domestic violence, child abuse or elder abuse. Even witnessing animal abuse can lead to future violence. The American Psychological Association reports “if a child witnessed animal abuse in the home, they are at greater risk for becoming either victims or perpetrators of abuse.” In a study of adults who witnessed animal abuse as children, those who didn’t intervene or report the abuse said they didn’t want to be seen as “tattletales.” Most claimed remorse for having failed to act.
This week — Animal Cruelty/Human Violence Awareness Week — we should ask ourselves what we can do now and throughout the year to prevent these behaviors.
As adults, we must be role models for youth by properly caring for our own animals and reporting abuse or neglect when we suspect it.
We can shut down puppy mills by adopting animals from shelters rather than purchasing them, particularly from pet stores. We can refuse to tolerate dog fighting or illegal or improper hunting.
Animals kept outdoors without adequate shelter; those without adequate space, food, water or medical care; and those with collars that are too tight need you to be their voices.
As for our children, the National District Attorneys Association suggests we “educate kids that it is cool to report animal abuse to an adult and to be the hero for a helpless animal.”
If children learn to be heroes for animals, maybe they’ll learn to be heroes for people, too. That wouldn’t be a bad thing for any of us.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you on behalf of your friends at the Athens- Limestone Animal Shelter.
