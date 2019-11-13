In the past few years, more and more reports have circulated of coyote sightings in populated areas.
With those reports, the number of confirmed killings of chickens, cats and small dogs have also increased.
The coyote is a close, though smaller, relative of the grey wolf. It ranges in size from 15 to 44 pounds.
Although it has a smaller frame and face than a wolf, the back of its head is larger and its ears are longer. A coyote’s color ranges from light gray to black to red, and it carries its tail downward rather than out behind it like a wolf.
Coyotes can be found as far north as Alaska and as far south as Central America. The variety we see in Alabama is Canis latrans frustor, which either lives in packs of family members or in temporary, loose-knit packs of unrelated members.
Because they tend not to feed on large game, coyotes rely on their packs for companionship more than for hunting. Mating pairs create dens, and the males hunt alone to bring food back to the females, which give birth to an average litter of six pups.
Canis latrans translates as barking dog, which refers to the vocalization for which the coyote is justifiably famous. According to wildlife experts, adult coyotes have at least 11 distinct vocalizations, which can serve as a greeting among pack members, a threat, an alarm or an inquiry call from a coyote separated from the pack. The latter is the howl for which the coyote is most famous.
Coyotes in the western United States are major predators of sheep, goats and cattle, but the primary diet of our local coyotes consists of rodents, rabbits, birds, reptiles, frogs and fish.
While coyotes are rarely a threat to humans, scarcity of food, unsecured garbage, bird and squirrel feeders and accessible pet food can lure coyotes into populated areas and can create a danger for cats and small dogs.
Coyotes are natural athletes and can climb or jump a 6-foot fence, so don’t rely on fencing alone to protect your cat or small dog. If you live in an area where coyotes have been seen, you may want to avoid leaving your pets outside from dusk to dawn, as half-light and darkness are the prime hunting hours for coyotes.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you by your friends at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt a dog or cat, come to the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72 (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic,) visit our Facebook page or call us at 256-771-7889.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.