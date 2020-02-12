Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.