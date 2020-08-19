A rose by any other name …
Many years ago, I received a call from my sister, with the sad story of “twin boys” who needed a home. The twins were kittens who had been raised in a foster home but were now old enough to go to Morgan County’s shelter, which was overcrowded at the time. The foster mother couldn’t keep them, but she was concerned that the overcrowding would result in euthanasia. Sight unseen, I agreed to adopt them, naming them Ned and Andy after that same sister’s friend’s “twin boys” of whom I had heard much but had never seen.
When I agreed to foster 13 kittens, I named them so that I could easily identify them. Marmaduke was marmalade colored; and Cyd was named for Sid Vicious, as I nursed the bite this nearly feral kitten gave me the first time I held her. Three of the four black and white siblings were named for their markings: Splotch; Snap; and Jess, who was named for the white line on her head that looked like the part in my niece’s hair. Glory B. is what I yelled the first time that precious baby climbed up my bare leg, an action he repeated on more than one occasion. Pearl was pearl gray and white; and Bertie was originally Bitsy, as she was the tiniest of the bunch. When she was identified as a he, the name was adjusted accordingly.
My latest batch of foster kittens are also named for their markings, just so that I can tell them apart. Nearly identical tabbies are Stache, for the slightly darker mustache-like markings, and CheChe, for her slightly more cheetah-like eyes. Duster does exactly that every time he crawls under a piece of furniture, emerging with dust bunnies on his long black fluff. His brother, Locke, has the distinctive marking on his neck made famous in my neighborhood by a very fertile cat named Locket. And then there’s Weezer, adapted from Pee Wee, as she was — and still is — the tiniest of the litter.
According to Rover.com, dog parents love pink wine and sweets. Dessert-related names such as Cake, Croissant, and Cupcake increased and Rosé is up 183%.
For cat parents, it’s all about caffeine and cocktails. Cats are more likely to be given alcohol-inspired names than dogs, and 8 out of 10 drink-themed cat names were coffee-related, such as Mocha, Kona and Latte.
Bella, Luna, Lucy and Daisy kept the top spots for female dog names, with Max, Charlie, Cooper and Buddy also keeping their top ranks for male dog names in 2019.
Luna, Bella and Kitty came in as the top three names for cats in 2019.
Whatever you name them, they are our comfort, defenders, companions, entertainment, inspiration and biggest fans. Let’s make sure we are the same for them.
