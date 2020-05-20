The graveside service for Janet Marilyn O'Conner, 66, of Athens, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Todd Cemetery. Mrs. O'Conner passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 27, 1953, to Herbert Ezell and Ruby Jean Hardaway Ezell. Mrs. O'Conner is prece…