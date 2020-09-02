Happy belated Ginger Cat Day. As someone who didn’t know there was a Ginger Cat Day, imagine my surprise to learn that it falls on Sept. 1, hence the whole belated thing. In honor of this day, I plan to reminisce about some of the ginger cats that have graced my life.
The first of these was Gidget. Our best family friends’ cat, Fluffy, had a litter of kittens; and my sister and I begged to be allowed to adopt two of them. We lived a quarter of a mile from our nearest neighbors in a farming community with horses, dogs, and vaguely feral ducks and chickens adopted from friends after the Easter gift giving thrill had worn off; so my parents agreed to our getting two barn cats. I got Misty, the grey kitten, and my sister got Gidget, the ginger. The first vet visit resulted in a name change from Gidget to Morris, as his gender was revealed.
Morris was a great cat. He kept the barn mice nervous; slept with Louis and Henry, our Irish Setter and Cocker Spaniel in the barn; rode Comanche, the quarter horse with my sister or me; and enjoyed being worn as a scarf around our necks, whenever the opportunity presented itself.
Many tears were shed when my dad announced that we couldn’t wait any longer and that it was time to start the long trip from Michigan to Alabama. The moving truck was already on the road, but we had delayed, trying to find our missing cat. A friend reported that he was there each time she left food and water for him; and when the new owners of the house moved in, they fell in love with our boy. A picture of Morris in the woman’s arms seemed to confirm that; and he lived out his life on his terms.
Far more recently, a tiny ginger and white cat with her six gorgeous ginger kittens took up residence in my guest room as fosters. When the babies were weaned, a rescue group took them to find their forever homes, leaving the mama cat with me. I introduced my mother to this shy girl; and my mother, who hates litter boxes with a passion, surprised me by offering to adopt her. She would be an inside cat, as there were any number of neighbor cats that hunted under my mother’s bird feeders; and tiny, gentle Alice, named after my grandmother, the patron saint of cats, would never be able to defend herself.
A year later, Alice has put on several pounds of muscle and regularly runs those neighbor cats out of her yard. She also enjoys bringing large bugs through the dog/cat door, only to go get another one when that one is no longer any fun. My mother calls me to tell me, in disapproving words but with a laugh in her voice, about the latest antics of Miss Alice, who will live out her life as the spoiled darling of the family.
My current foster kittens will be heading to rescue soon; and since they have gotten along amazingly well with Ollie, my bully cat, I might need to think about adding a ginger to the family. And maybe I’ll name him Gidget.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you on behalf of your friends at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt a dog or cat, please visit www.limestonepets.org to view available animals and fill out an application. Call 256-771-7889 to make an appointment to visit the shelter and meet your new best friend at 1701 U.S. 72 (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.