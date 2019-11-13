Caleb Doughty, 17, of Athens, recently participated in a global music project called #iPlay4Peace. He learned of the Armistice Day project through the city of Athens and its sister city partnership with the Stonehaven and Northeast Scotland Twinning Group, with assistance from University of Aberdeen professor Neil McLennan. As part of the project, musicians from around the world join together to play in harmony. Doughty, a Vanderbilt University student, contributed his violin part while standing in a Limestone County cotton field. Visit https://bit.ly/2pbpS2v for more information.
