Registration for the 15th annual Elkmont Beauty Walk is open now through April 6. The competition is set for April 24–25 at Elkmont High.
The fee is $35. Contestants can enter the photogenic category for an additional $5 per photo.
Registration on the day of the competition will take place in the lunchroom, where contestants will also have places provided to dress and prepare for the competition.
Grades K–5 will compete starting 7 p.m. Friday. Infant through preschool divisions will compete starting 2 p.m. Saturday, with grades 6–12 and 12th grade guys scheduled for later that night.
Tickets to attend are $5 each and available at the door. Attendees will also get a chance to vote in the People’s Choice category. There will be entertainment each night and between the categories.
Proceeds raised from the Beauty Walk benefit the Elkmont Band.
Contact Keila Berzett at kberzett@ardmore.net or 256-777-8216 for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.