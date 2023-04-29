“Cancer affects everybody,” said Holly Hollman with Limestone County Relay for Life.
This year there are 16 different Relay teams in Limestone County that represent the city, county, hospital, churches, businesses, JROTC, and other individuals. The monetary goal for this campaign year is $70,000, and the teams turn in their funds by May 15.
This year’s county-wide theme coincides with the national theme, “Every Step Brings Hope.” Hollman shared how Relay for Life was not really on her mind until being asked to be the captain.
“I came to work for the city in October 2010. We had a human resources director, Sharon Seay, who had been doing Relay for Life since 1999. Sharon told me ‘Oh! You’re the rookie, you get to be captain of the relay,’” said Hollman. “My mother’s a cancer survivor, but I had never thought much about Relay for Life. When it got dropped in my lap, I was like ‘Where do we go from here?’”
Since that time, Hollman has been encouraged and inspired by those she has met.
“Since I have been involved with Relay for Life, I have met so many people. We have lost some, but I have met some who have had such encouraging stories that inspire you to keep going and keep that fight. It’s like I said, everyone you know has some story related to cancer,” said Hollman.
Cherry Hammonds, the Senior Development Manager II, South Region, for the American Cancer Society, recognized the community connections that Relay creates.
“The connection of Relay and our survivors, caregivers, and teams never really ends. People may move in and out in an active role, but we are there for one another supporting one another and making a difference,” Hammonds said. “We are so blessed to partner with Limestone County RFL and the community.”
Activities for Relay for Life are not limited to one particular day or month.
“We’re doing something all year long at the city. We have fundraisers spaced out throughout the year. Of course, we try to support survivors. We have goodie bags that we send if we know they are struggling and need encouragement; we try to send them a little something, because attitude is a big part of it when you are going through cancer,” said Hollman.
On Tuesday night, there was a celebrity waiter event at Applebee’s. Funds from that event went to support American Cancer Society Hope Lodge.
Hope Lodge gives free night stays in Birmingham or Nashville if you have to go for treatment or long term surgery, so you don’t have to pay for a hotel,” said Hollman.
Relay for Life efforts also support the American Cancer Society research grants.
“A lot of people don’t realize that, but they fund millions of dollars in research across the country and in Alabama. UAB has several research grants from the American Cancer Society. Anything we can do to support that cause, we’re all in,” said Hollman.
Losing a couple of local public figures to cancer last year has motivated this year’s Relay for Life effort.
“Kathy Cothren and Frank Travis were celebrity waiters at our Applebee’s event. They did so much throughout the county, so they are missed. Frank did plays and worked with the NAACP. He was always up here when he was on the city council checking in with us and checking in on his district. Kathy was helping with chicken stews for volunteer fire departments and churches in the Ardmore area. Losing them has left a hole. They were workers and they set that example,” said Hollman.
Hollman shared some examples of how donations help support the work of the American Cancer Society.
“Ten dollars alone can help fund online support through Cancer Survivors Network. Twenty-five dollars will support the Reach to Recovery Program for breast cancer survivors. As much as 65 dollars pays for one night of free lodging at Hope Lodge,” said Hollman.
The big Limestone County Relay for Life event is coming up May 12th. A full list of their events coming up can be found on page 1B of the Saturday, April 29, edition of The News Courier.
“If you’re curious, you’ve never been, and you’d just like to come out and see what we’re all about, the event will be downtown on Marion Street. We’re going to have a survivor’s dinner ahead of the walk. We have a survivor’s first lap, and they say their name and how long they’ve either been cancer-free or how long they’ve been battling cancer,” said Hollman.
At 9 p.m. that night they will do a luminary in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to cancer.
“That’s where we have the bags lit with names in memory and honor. It can be sad, but it can also be uplifting to be with other people you know are going through what you may be going through,” said Hollman.
