County team

 Members from left, Kathy Cothren, Angie Norwood, Connie Crafts, Tina Cook, Amy Crafts and Faye Shoulders helped with the baskets Thursday at First National Bank. 

 Courtesy photo

Relay for Life of Limestone County collected items such as scarves, lotions, candy, snacks, lip balm, puzzle books, pens and pencils that will be organized into care baskets. In the next couple of weeks, volunteers from the Relay teams will take the care baskets to cancer treatment centers in Athens and Huntsville to share with patients and caregivers. “I have been a supporter of Relay, but when you go through fighting cancer yourself, it becomes even more important, and this is a simple way to show people who are fighting it that we care,” said City of Athens Relay for Life team member and cancer survivor Kathy Cothren.

