Relay for Life of Limestone County collected items such as scarves, lotions, candy, snacks, lip balm, puzzle books, pens and pencils that will be organized into care baskets. In the next couple of weeks, volunteers from the Relay teams will take the care baskets to cancer treatment centers in Athens and Huntsville to share with patients and caregivers. “I have been a supporter of Relay, but when you go through fighting cancer yourself, it becomes even more important, and this is a simple way to show people who are fighting it that we care,” said City of Athens Relay for Life team member and cancer survivor Kathy Cothren.
Relay for Life of Limestone County team makes cancer care baskets
- The News Courier
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Timothy John Jasinski, age 63, of Athens, Alabama, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his residence. A memorial service will be held later.
Richard Louis Brock, 69, of Athens, Alabama, died Friday, February 14, 2020. Mr. Brock was born September 21, 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Athens and was employed as a contractor for NASA. He loved his job, Alabama football, and most of all his fami…
James Cheatham, 67, of Moulton died Wednesday at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation is 12-2pm Friday at Caddo Congregational Christian Church. The funeral will follow at 2:00 PM. Lawrence Funeral Home directing. James was the husband of Rita Cheatham.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at McConnell Memorial Chapel with Steve Olney and Tony Boyles officiating. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at McConnell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Victim ID'd in fatal morning wreck
- Arrest Reports for 2/20/20
- Arrest Reports for 2/15/20
- 1 arrested, 2 sought after man left naked, begging for help
- Arrest Reports for 2/22/20
- Daughter of interned Athens teacher welcomed to his former home
- Arrest Reports for 2/18/20
- Restaurant scores for Feb. 2–8
- Arrest Reports for 2/19/20
- MARDI GRAS IN ATHENS: Parade with a Purpose set for Tuesday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.