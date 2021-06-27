A rising fourth grader with only a couple of years at the piano worked his way to the top of Alabama players in his age group in this year's National Federation of Music Clubs' Junior Composer Contest.
Michael Bachmeier's entry, "Caravan in the Sahara," earned high praise and a superior rating at the state level, with the judge calling it a "thrilling" piece that's "great ... for strengthening the right hand." Bachmeier, the son of Aaron and Rebecca Bachmeier and grandson of Deanna Babb, studies under piano teacher Diana Pettit.
According to Babb, the Athens Renaissance School student has only been playing the piano for about two years. Michael Bachmeier received the letter this month congratulating him on his selection to represent Alabama in the Southeast Region of the contest.
Per NFMC contest rules, two entrants are chosen in each division at the state level to represent their state at the regional level. From there, the divisions are combined into two groups, from which a total of five student compositions are chosen for the national level of the competition.
Babb said Bachmeier won the state level in his age group but lost to a student from Kentucky at the regional level.
