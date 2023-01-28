The first Saturn 1B rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center on Feb. 26, 1966. this rocket was designed and developed by the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
The mission was an uncrewed suborbital flight to test the Saturn 1B and the Apollo Command and Service modules.
The flight sought to verify the structural integrity, launch loads, stage separation, and the operation of subsystems of the Saturn 1B as well as evaluate the Apollo spacecraft subsystems, heat shield, and mission support facilities.
The program holds a long history for Limestone locals, and so the proposal was made in 1978 for the rocket to be brought to the welcome center. More memories were born as the rocket was transported and marked this iconic spot. With concerns for state of the Saturn 1B, NASA has said that repairs will be costly "with no guarantees that the rocket would withstand the process."
Dr. Kimberly Robinson, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center said, "We are inspired by the community's passion for the rocket and the accomplishments it represents ... we're excited at the possibility for a new enduring emblem of Alabama's leadership in space exploration."
Now NASA's Artemis Program has its sights aimed toward boots on the moon by 2024, including the first woman on the moon.
NASA's Artemis lunar exploration program will use innovative new technologies and systems to explore more of the moon than what has previously been explored.
NASA's goal is to establish sustainable missions by 2028.
"Then we will use what we learn on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap – sending astronauts to Mars," NASA editor Yvette Smith said in 2020.
Andy Whitt
“This is the welcome mat for Alabama. It sends a positive and powerful image to those traveling into our state. I can remember as a child picknicking under it and being awestruck by its size.
We have had several productive meetings with NASA, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and Limestone County officials ... The citizen of our state should have input. While saddened at the rocket's current condition, I am very optimistic that a replica of the rocket can be returned to the site.”
Collin Daly
"My papa Frank worked for NASA and had a model of this rocket on his desk. My sister Ellen Emfinger now has it in her library in Chambers County Alabama on display. If she didn’t have it I promise you it would be in my office on my desk but she is the oldest and she has first dibs.
The state of Alabama that I love deeply put this rocket up as a symbol monument of what Alabama was becoming in 1979. Not only this it is in the minds of so many the gateway to the south, the front door to the beautiful beaches or just a land marker.
Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017 prohibits the relocation removal alteration renaming or other disturbance of any monument located on public property which has been in place for 40 years or more."
Dana Henry
"Only having grown up here I can’t speak to other regions, but I think we in the NA were more daily connected to “the space program” than anywhere else. Other little kids dreamed of space while our mamas and daddies got us there.
Mot worked in the “Public Affairs” office. They had a bunch of old rocket models no longer being used and headed for the trash. She brought them home and they were a hit at Show and Tell in Miss Rosalie Huber’s 1st grade class at West Athens. Of all the things we lost in the Great Friday the 13th Fire of 2000, those are what hurt the most; they should have been museum pieces.
It was the thing in the early 80s for parents to make you take Drivers Ed during summer school. Mine did and I can remember part of our driving one day with Mr. Brown was going to Rainey’s Bakery for their celebrated applesauce doughnuts then practicing our interstate driving by heading to the Welcome Center to score the cokes in little cups they used to give away. We had a picnic snack under the rocket. If memory serves, Elenore McClung Thornton and John Walker were part of my driving group."
Michael Powers
"It's sad....my great grandfather helped build this very rocket. I literally used to live across the interstate from it with my great grandparents and have so many great memories of playing in yard and looking over at it in amazement."
