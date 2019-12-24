The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Dec. 8–14:
• Nayah LLC, 25411 Upper Elkton Road, Elkmont — 73 (sewage disposal system in failure, cross-contamination from storing raw meat with ready-to-eat foods, bare hand contact with lettuce);
• Hard Dock Café @ Riverwalk Marina, 3755 U.S. 31 North, Decatur — 86 (damaged mixing bowl, date marking incorrect or missing);
• Smith's Seafood Co, 1102 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 86 (drying devices not present at hand sink);
• Greenbrier Fuel City, 6681 Swancott Road, Madison — 86 (dirty soda nozzles noted during inspection, cleaned during inspection);
• Jack's No. 248, 15412 Greenfield Drive, Athens — 90 (cracked mixing bowl);
• Wendy's, 1603 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 92;
• Panera Bread Café, 1323 U.S. 72 East, Suite A, Athens — 95;
• The Village Pizza of Limestone County, 15728 East Limestone Road, Athens — 96;
• Publix Deli No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 96;
• Publix Bakery No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 97;
• Publix Produce No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 98;
• Publix Seafood No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 98; and
• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Highway 20, Madison — no score given (Presence of insects, rodents, other pests).
