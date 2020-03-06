The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Feb. 23-29:
• Mildred's of Ardmore, 27926 Main St., Ardmore — 81 (damaged strainer baskets, 0 ppm solution for manual sanitization and dish-washing machine, improper date marking of temperature-controlled-for-safety foods);
• Christo's Dari Delite, 25670 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester — 82 (dates not present on TCS foods, no one present with approved managers course, bare-hand contact with TCS foods);
• Mike's Food Mart, 1809 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 85 (frayed wires on strainer, damaged/melted spoon, TCS foods prepared and stored in establishment more than 24 hours were not date-marked);
• Mac's Sports Bar & Steakhouse, 1733 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 88 (no approved course personnel present during inspection);
• Clements Mini Mart, 7697 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 90 (no food manager present during inspection);
• Tienda Mexicana La Fuente (Bakery), 1000 N. Jefferson St., Athens — 91 (cracked bowl in use);
• Tienda Mexicana La Fuente (Meat Market), 1000 N. Jefferson St., Athens — 91 (food uncovered in walk-in cooler under rusted shelf and leaking ceiling);
• Athens Exxon, 1510 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 92;
• West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester — 92 (food package stored under leaking cooler in and on boxes);
• Smoothie King, 1260 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 93;
• The Village Mart, 21651 Alabama 99, Athens — 93;
• Little Caesars Pizza, 100 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 94;
• Ro's Grille, 300 E. Hobbs St., Athens — 94;
• Cassie's Café, 26462 First St., Ardmore — 95;
• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Market), 100 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 95;
• The Store at Lockes Crossroads Inc., 20420 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont — 95;
• Roosters Fingers & Fries, 125 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 96;
• Ardmore High School, 30285 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore — 96;
• Loving Arms Child Development Center, 22685 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 96;
• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Deli), 100 U.S 31 North, Athens — 96;
• Oakdale Food Mart (Riya Inc.), 23010 Nick Davis Road, Athens — 96;
• 360 Fitness, 22454 U.S. 72, Athens — 97;
• Cedar Hill Elementary School, 27905 Cedar Hill Road, Ardmore — 97;
• Papa Murphy's Take and Bake, 1001 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 97;
• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Bakery), 100 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 97; and
• Xtreme Nutrition & Smoothies, 22041 U.S. 72 East, Suite B, Athens — 99.
