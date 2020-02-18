Restaurant scores for Feb. 2–8
The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Feb. 2–8:
• Mini Mart 2, 1201 U.S. 72, Athens — 77 (soap not provided at restroom hand sink, paper towels/drying devices not provided at any hand sinks, hand sink not used for handwashing only, other items stored in hand sink, sanitizer test strips not provided, food thermometer not provided, slushie nozzles unclean);
• Best Mart, 25510 Nick Davis Road, Athens — 89;
• Lucia's Cocina Mexicana, 12090 County Line Road, Suite H, Madison — 90 (proper chemical test strip not present during inspection);
• Sakura Japanese Steakhouse, 12090 County Line Road, Suite P, Madison — 90 (medicines stored above food in prep area – items removed from prep area during followup inspection);
• Camellia's, 18025 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens —90 (dirty ice maker and can opener);
• Walmart No. 661 (Bakery), 1011 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 92 (no one present with approved course during time of inspection);
• Walmart No. 661 (Deli), 1011 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 92 (no one present with approved course during time of inspection);
• West End Outdoors Chevron, 17171 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 92 (dirty soda machine);
• Arby's, 600 W. 13th St., Athens — 92 (damaged food tray found during inspection – abated during inspection);
• George's Country Store, 14959 New Cut Road, Athens — 94;
• Subway No. 32121, 15024 East Limestone Road, Harvest — 95 (lettuce and spinach cold holding at 52 degrees, ice being used to keep temperature-control-for-safety foods cold until repairs complete on cold table);
• Dominos, 119 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 96;
• Limestone Drug, 200 W. Market St., Athens — 96;
• Rocket Chevron, 23030 Alabama 20, Tanner — 96;
• Wendy's, 11300 County Line Road, Madison — 98;
• Athens Square Coffeshop, 121 S. Marion St., Athens — 98;
• AFC Sushi at Publix No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 98;
• Tanner Senior Center, 13589 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens — 98;
• Athens Nutrition Center, 912 W. Pryor St., Athens — 98;
• East Limestone Senior Center, 25820 Nick Davis Road, Athens — 98;
• Wildwood Deli, 113 W. Market St., Athens — 98; and
• Lawlers Barbecue No. 3, 1506 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 99.
