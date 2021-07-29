The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported July 19–23 by the Limestone County Department of Health:
• Burger King No. 4272, 1111 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 84 (damaged fry baskets, dirty ice maker);
• Jiffy Foods Athens Inc., 1202 W. Market St., Athens — 84 (flies present in kitchen, no food manager present);
• Twice Daily, 22048 U.S. 72, Athens — 89 (presence of flies in kitchen);
• Exxon, 25966 U.S. 72, Athens — 91 (dirty drink machine nozzles);
• Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, 9000 Greenbrier Parkway, Huntsville — 92 (soiled spatula stored with clean utensils – corrected onsite);
• Taqueria El Cazador No. 5 (Mobile Food Service), 30030 U.S. 72 West, Madison — 92 (cooked chicken at 51 degrees in refrigeration – abated, salsa at 47 degrees – abated, raw beef at 47 degrees – abated);
• INEZ's Soul Food, 616 U.S. 31, Suite B, Athens — 93;
• Café 72, 8336 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 94;
• Valentina's Pizzeria & Wine Bar LLC, 25951 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Madison — 94;
• Walmart No. 661 (Deli), 1011 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 94;
• Polaris – Corporate Dining Concepts, 7049 Greenbrier Parkway NW, Madison — 95;
• Loving Arms Child Development Center, 22685 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 95;
• Taquería El Cazador No. 5 (Mobile Food Commissary), 30030 U.S. 72 West, Madison — 96;
• Epiphany INC. doing business as Square Clock Coffee, 100 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 96;
• Publix Deli No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 97;
• Southern Gayles Golf Shop, 22230 Mooresville Road, Athens — 97;
• East Limestone Senior Center, 25820 Nick Davis Road, Athens — 97;
• Kid's Journey Child Development Inc., 1105 Annie Ruth Jamar St., Athens — 97;
• Walmart No. 661 (Bakery), 1011 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 97; and
• Tanner Senior Center, 13589 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens — 100.
