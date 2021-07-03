The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported June 21–25 by the Limestone County Department of Health:
• Smith's Seafood Co., 1102 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 70 (presence of flies throughout establishment, cutting board in clean storage found with food debris on it – corrected onsite, no food probe thermometer – abated, no chemical test papers – abated, raw shrimp on front bar at 58 degrees – no shrimp available at followup inspection, front hand sink inaccessible due to several items stored inside of it – corrected onsite, no employee ill reporting agreement or cleanup policy available – abated, no employee present with food safety course while performing category 3 operations);
• Copeland Food Mart, 19230 E. Limestone Road, Athens — 84 (presence of flies and insects in kitchen, dirty soda machine);
• Jack's No. 248, 15412 Greenfield Drive, Athens — 85 (grilled chicken filets at 103 degrees in warmer – abated, cole slaw at 66 degrees and raw shelled eggs at 55 degrees in holding – abated);
• Cork & Crust Pizzeria, 1210 County Line Road, Madison — 87 (presence of flies and gnats found in kitchen area – abated, shrimp at 46 degrees – no shrimp available at followup inspection, risotto at 48 degrees – abated, mozzarella cheese at 45 degrees – abated, pasta at 50 degrees – abated, burger patties at 46 degrees – abated);
• D & L Seafood & Grill LLC, 229 French Farms Blvd., Athens — 88 (use of hand sink blocked by several utensils and dishes – corrected onsite, young child present in kitchen area – corrected onsite);
• McDonald's, 103 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 88 (black substance found in soda nozzles – corrected onsite);
• Goodsprings Grocery, 33770 Alabama 99, Anderson — 89 (broken fry basket found, presence of flies in kitchen);
• Neighborhood Shelves LLC, 625 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 89 (several pieces of produce had white substance on them – corrected onsite, no one present with appropriate food safety course);
• Mia's Café, 30694 U.S. 72, Madison — 89 (several ready-to-eat items held more than 24 hours and missing dates – corrected onsite, drink pitcher stored in hand sink – corrected onsite);
• Raceway No. 6712, 1523 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 90 (raw shelled eggs at 68 degrees – abated, pork at 50 degrees – abated, refried beans at 71 degrees – abated, hot dog at 74 degrees – abated);
• Wendy's, 1603 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 90 (raw shelled eggs on prep table at 50 degrees – abated, shredded cheese at 51 degrees in cold holding – abated);
• Whitt's Barbecue No. 1, 1397 E. Elm St., Athens — 90 (live roach found in kitchen, flies present throughout establishment);
• The Village Mart, 21651 Alabama 99, Athens — 91 (no food manager present);
• Jennie's, 28730 Alabama 99, Elkmont — 93;
• Wendy's, 11300 County Line Road, Madison — 93;
• Ramona J's Restaurant, 1212 U.S. 31, Athens — 93 (fryer basket in use had loose wires – corrected onsite);
• Express 99, 18020 Alabama 99, Athens — 94;
• Bojangles, 1316 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 94;
• Goodland Pour House LLC, 12110 County Line Road, Madison — 96;
• Mapco Express No. 5212, 28890 Alabama 99, Elkmont — 97;
• Grounded Coffee, 12120 County Line Road, Suite C, Madison — 97;
• El Pulgarcito de America, 19535 Alabama 99, Athens — 98;
• Mike's, 20982 Tillman Mill Road, Athens — 98;
• AFC Sushi at Publix No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 98;
• Yoon Corporation, doing business as Wow Donuts, 11156 County Line Road, Madison — 98;
• Wildcat Nutrition, 28881 Alabama 99, Elkmont — 99; and
• Owens Senior Center, 20011 Alabama 99, Athens — 100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.