The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported June 28–July 2 by the Limestone County Department of Health:
• Whitt's Barbecue, 29901 Jones Ave., Ardmore — 83 (presence of flies in kitchen, dirty can opener blade present);
• Mi Casa Restaurant, 1221-D Kelli Drive, Athens — 87 (cooked steak held more than 24 hours in refrigeration not dated – corrected onsite);
• McDonald's, 26862 Main St., Ardmore — 88 (presence of flies in kitchen, dirty ice maker, dirty soda nozzles);
• Tiger Mart, 30314 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore — 89 (failure to properly separate poisonous materials from food);
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 22099 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 89 (no one present with food safety course while performing Category 3 operations);
• Burger King No. 13277, 1600 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 89 (fryer basket had loose wires – corrected onsite);
• McDonald's, 11178 County Line Road, Madison — 90 (black substance found in soda nozzles – corrected onsite);
• Sakura Japanese Steak House, 12090 County Line Road, Suite P, Madison — 90 (two hand sinks blocked by containers – corrected onsite);
• S & Z Supermarket, 16231 Shaw Road, Athens — 90 (cooked eggs held more than seven days in refrigeration);
• Burchel's KFC Inc., 205 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 92 (no drying devices available at kitchen hand sink – corrected onsite);
• Nayah LLC, 25411 Upper Elkton Road, Elkmont — 92 (broken fry basket);
• Quik Mart No. 33, 26804 Main St., Ardmore — 92;
• The Rustic Bucket Diner and Event Center, 12250 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 92 (hard-boiled eggs dated incorrectly in refrigeration – corrected onsite);
• Roosters Fingers and Fries, 125 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 93 (food debris found on spatulas in clean storage – corrected onsite, scoop in clean storage found in disrepair – corrected onsite);
• Geezburger, 13951 Shaw Road, Athens — 95;
• Ole Towne Café, 30440 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore — 95;
• Panera Bread Café, 1323 U.S. 72 East, Suite A, Athens — 96;
• The Store at Lockes Crossroads Inc., 20420 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont — 96;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Bakery), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 97;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Deli), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 98;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Seafood), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 98;
• Friendship Learning Center, 21960 Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont — 99;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Meat), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 99.
