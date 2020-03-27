Editor's Note: Businesses on this list were evaluated before Gov. Kay Ivey placed restrictions against onsite dining at restaurants and against certain public gatherings. As a result, some businesses on this list may have closed temporarily or announced changes to their hours, dining options or menu.
The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items March 1-14:
• G's Country Grocery Store, 13413 Zehner Road, Athens — 80 (no food manager present during inspection, hand sink not able to reach 100 degrees during inspection, damaged fryer basket, glove use limitation);
• Ruby Tuesday No. 5010, 21366 Athens-Limestone Blvd., Athens — 85 (chicken cold-holding at 50 degrees in reach-in cooler, limited-use pans stored in/on hand-washing sink);
• Jack's No. 220, 307 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 85 (dirty soda machine, cracked mixing bowl);
• China Dragon 98 Inc., 100-B U.S. 31, Athens — 86 (damaged fryer baskets in use during inspection – abated during followup inspection, no food manager present during March 10 inspection – abated during followup inspection);
• Whitt's Barbecue, 29901 Jones Ave., Ardmore — 86 (fountain drink nozzles and can opener blade were not clean, soap and paper towels not provided at pit area hand sink);
• Midpointe Chevron, 24999 U.S. 72, Athens — 88 (cook times not reaching 165 degrees for chicken products, cracked food container in use);
• Salem Café, 28730 Alabama 99, Suite C, Elkmont — 89;
• Shoney's No. 1292, 1402 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 89 (food storage disposition in walk-in freezer);
• Tab's Market No. 2, 27490 Capshaw Road, Athens — 90 (damaged strainers – abated during inspection, eggs and cheese cold-holding at 52 degrees in walk-in cooler – abated – walk-in cooler at 40 degrees and food at 41 degrees);
• Tanner Chevron, 20531 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens — 90 (no food manager present during inspection);
• Burger King No. 13277, 1600 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 91 (damaged fryer baskets in use during inspection);
• Fiesta Mexicana, 600 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 91 (damaged fryer basket);
• Golden Phoenix Inc., 516 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 91 (cracked food storage container);
• Logan's Roadhouse, 16132 Athens-Limestone Blvd., Athens — 91 (no food manager present during inspection);
• Piney Chapel Elementary School, 20835 Elkton Road, Athens — 91 (milk cold-holding at 52 degrees – abated – milk holding at 37 degrees during followup inspection);
• El Azteca Restaurant/Taqueria, 1316-A N. Jefferson St., Athens — 92 (poisonous chemicals not labeled – abated during followup inspection);
• Uncle Bud's Mini Mart, 20024 Alabama 127, Athens — 92;
• B & S Grocery, 21171 Elkton Road, Athens — 93 (damaged strainer basket);
• First Baptist Weekday Early Education Center, 201 E. Hobbs St., Athens — 93;
• Steak-Out, 1106 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 93 (no food manager present during inspection);
• Zaxby's, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens — 93 (damaged fryer baskets in use);
• 2 Kool 4 Skool Learning Academy, 22175 Alabama 99, Elkmont — 94;
• Canebrake Club LLC, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens — 94;
• Dollar General No. 20067, 14735 Mooresville Road, Athens — 94;
• Kim's Tiger Mart, 30314 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore — 94;
• Kreme Delite, 401 W. Washington St., Athens — 94;
• Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 550 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 94;
• Starbucks Coffee Co. No. 10248, 1286 U.S. 72, Athens — 94;
• Cup of Joe at Joe's World Famous Pizzeria (Mobile Food Commissary), 25951 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Madison — 95;
• El Pollo Maniaco, 11980 U.S. 31 South, Tanner — 95;
• K-May Donuts, 1102-B U.S. 72 East, Athens — 95;
• McDonald's, 1529 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 95;
• Papa John's, 916 U.S. 72, Athens — 95;
• Suzanne's Bakery and Eatery, 1207 E. Forrest St., Athens — 95;
• Taco Bell No. 31808, 1625 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 95;
• Cup of Joe at Joe's World Famous Pizzeria (Mobile Food Service), 25951 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Madison — 96;
• Dollar General No. 17686, 20150 Alabama 127, Athens — 96;
• Dollar General No. 20069, 27457 Copeland Road, Athens — 96;
• Julian Newman Elementary School, 517 Julian Newman Drive, Athens — 97;
• Taco Bell No. 30271, 1112 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 97;
• The Sweetest Things Tea Room, 216 W. Market St., Athens — 97;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Bakery), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 98;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Produce), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 99;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Deli), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 99;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Meat), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 99;
• Sander's Street Station – HH-ALH, 700 W. Market St., Athens — 100;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Seafood), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 100; and
• Our House Daycare/Preschool, 16877 Linton Road, Athens — (toxic item stored improperly – corrected during inspection).
