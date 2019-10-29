The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Oct. 21-25:
• Mike's Food Mart, 1809 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 82 (can opener not clean, no approved food safety course);
• Mildred's of Ardmore, 27926 Main St., Ardmore — 87 (cracked mixing bowl and strainer);
• Jiffy Foods Athens Inc., 1202 W. Market St., Athens — 89 (broken knives);
• Geezburger, 13951 Shaw Road, Athens — 90 (dirty can opener blade and holder);
• Whitt's Barbecue No. 1, 1397 E. Elm St., Athens — 91;
• Subway No. 32121, 15024 E. Limestone Road, Suite A, Harvest — 92 (dirty soda machine);
• Creekside Elementary School, 16049 Sanderson Road, Harvest — 93 (cracked mixing bowl, broken knife end);
• Arby's, 600 W. 13th St., Athens — 93;
• Ardmore High School, 30285 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore — 93 (torn strainer, broken knife tips);
• Cassie's Café, 26462 First St., Ardmore — 93;
• Quality Inn/Harikrupa Investments LLC, 1488 Thrasher Blvd., Athens — 95;
• Our Little Kitchen – Commissary, 18676 Wells Road, Athens — 97; and
• Johnson Elementary School, 21360 Alabama 251, Athens — 98.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.