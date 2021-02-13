Organizers of this year’s Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Queen Clinic say they will be “bringing back the basics” for participants.
The clinic will take place March 6–7 at 2-S Arena, 26155 Thach Road in Athens. There is a $30 fee to register and $15 fee to observe, with registration and application due March 1.
“I am so excited about our upcoming pageant,” Abigail Benz, Miss Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo 2020, said in a video introducing the event.
Benz will be joining the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Pageant Committee in hosting the clinic, which is open to ages 10 and up. Featured speakers include Dakota Missildine Johnson, who won Miss Rodeo USA in 2010, and Kelly Payton Weathersby, who won Miss Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo in 1992.
The clinic aims to provide information that addresses all aspects of a rodeo pageant while focusing on Limestone pageant requirements, from appearance to public speaking to horsemanship.
“This year, we’re going back to the basics and we’re focusing more on what’s inside than what you’re wearing on the outside,” Benz said.
“The main goal is to build strong young women through enhancing self confidence along with more knowledge of horses, rodeo, social and interviewing skills,” said Kellie Barron, member of the 2021 Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Queen Pageant Committee.
Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided for the Saturday portion of the clinic, which starts at 9 a.m. The horsemanship portion of the clinic will begin 1 p.m. Sunday.
Visit limestonesheriffrodeo.com and click “2021 Rodeo Queen Clinic” under the Rodeo Queen Pageant tab to download the application packet and view more information about the clinic.
