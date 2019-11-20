Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and the star of the holiday table is the turkey. Before it makes its way to the table, your turkey must be properly thawed and prepared. Depending on the size of the bird, the process could take anywhere from several hours to several days to thaw completely. A professional from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System offers tips on thawing your turkey this holiday season.
“Though you do not have to thaw the turkey prior to cooking it, it will take about 50 percent longer to cook from frozen state than when completely defrosted,” said Bridgette Brannon, Alabama Extension regional food safety agent.
Thawing in the microwave
When thawing a turkey in the microwave, it is important to refer to the microwave manual. This will tell you what size turkey will fit in your microwave, minutes per pound required for that bird and the power level required to fully thaw it. Microwave the turkey breast side down on a microwave-safe dish on defrost for one-fourth of the suggested thawing time.
Check for warm areas, such as tips and wings, and shield them. The turkey should then be moved breast side up, and defrosting should continue for another one-fourth of the time before rotating again and finishing the defrosting process.
“Upon thawing a turkey in the microwave, it should be cooked immediately,” Brannon said.
Thawing in the refrigerator
The safest way to thaw a turkey is in the refrigerator, Brannon said.
A turkey thawed in the refrigerator should be kept in its packaging. This prevents cross-contamination with other items that it may come into contact with. The bird should be placed on a pan on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator.
Allow 24 hours of thawing time for every four to five pounds of turkey.
“You can keep the turkey in the refrigerator for up to two days if thawed correctly," Brannon said. "If you are refreezing it, this must be done within two days of thawing."
Food safety
Brannon warns cooks to beware of the temperature danger zone when thawing frozen turkeys. This zone is between 41 degrees and 135 degrees Fahrenheit (F). In this zone, pathogens can grow very quickly. For this reason, the turkey should not be thawed at room temperature. It is important to ensure that it is thawed correctly under temperature control.
Brannon offers the following tips to ensure food safety when preparing your turkey this holiday season.
• Ensure that the turkey is thawed at the proper temperature;
• Wash in warm, soapy water everything that comes in contact with the turkey;
• Remove the giblets from the cavity (after the turkey is thawed and prior to cooking it) and cook them separately;
• Do not cook the turkey at a temperature lower than 325 degrees F;
• Cook the stuffing in a pan separate from the turkey, not inside the bird’s cavity; and
• Cook the turkey and dressing to a temperature of at least 165 degrees.
When testing the temperature of the bird, check several spots to ensure it is cooked evenly throughout. These spots should include the innermost part of the thigh and wing as well as the thickest part of the breast.
— For information on topics related to the home and garden, contact any office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. The Limestone County office is at 1109 W. Market St. in Athens. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, visit www.aces.edu or call 256-232-5510.
