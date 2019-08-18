Monday: Hot dog with chili, oven rounds, baked beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza with corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Chicken fajita nachos with pinto beans, chips, lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeno pepper slices, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Chicken bites with whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Friday: Chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, French fries, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich or steak nuggets with baked beans, potato rounds, sliced tomatoes, dill pickles, baked roll, sliced peaches and milk choice;
Tuesday: Hot dog with toppings or hamburger with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, buttered corn, fruit cocktail and milk choice;
Wednesday: Lasagna roll or Hot Pocket pizza with seasoned green beans, corn on the cob, garlic bread stick, pineapple chunks and milk choice;
Thursday; Taco/nacho bar with Mexican rice, black beans, Mexican corn, mandarin oranges and milk choice;
Friday: Pizza bar or chef salad with dressing with sweet potato fries, watermelon chunks and milk choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.