Athens City Schools
Monday: Asian chicken with egg roll, steamed broccoli, fried rice, fruit or salad and cookie, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza with corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, chips, carrots with dip, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Taco salad with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, chips, jalapeno pepper slices, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Friday: Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, French fries, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Chicken tenders or chicken wings with creamed potatoes, buttered green peas, biscuit, mandarin oranges and milk choice;
Tuesday: Barbecue pulled-pork sandwich or deli ham and cheese sandwich with coleslaw, baked beans, ice cream cup, peach slices and milk choice;
Wednesday: Stuffed-crust pepperoni pizza or beef and bean burrito with buttered corn, garden salad with dressing, applesauce and milk choice;
Thursday: Cheeseburger or hamburger with lettuce, tomato slices, dill slices, onion slices, baked potato chips, pudding cup, mandarin oranges and milk choice;
Friday: Pizza bar or fish sandwich with garden salad with dressing, sweet potato fries, red and green grapes and milk choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.