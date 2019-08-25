School lunch menu
Athens City Schools

Monday: Asian chicken with egg roll, steamed broccoli, fried rice, fruit or salad and cookie, or Grab & Go Meal;

Tuesday: Pizza with corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, chips, carrots with dip, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Thursday: Taco salad with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, chips, jalapeno pepper slices, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Friday: Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, French fries, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.

Limestone County Schools

Monday: Chicken tenders or chicken wings with creamed potatoes, buttered green peas, biscuit, mandarin oranges and milk choice;

Tuesday: Barbecue pulled-pork sandwich or deli ham and cheese sandwich with coleslaw, baked beans, ice cream cup, peach slices and milk choice;

Wednesday: Stuffed-crust pepperoni pizza or beef and bean burrito with buttered corn, garden salad with dressing, applesauce and milk choice;

Thursday: Cheeseburger or hamburger with lettuce, tomato slices, dill slices, onion slices, baked potato chips, pudding cup, mandarin oranges and milk choice;

Friday: Pizza bar or fish sandwich with garden salad with dressing, sweet potato fries, red and green grapes and milk choice.

