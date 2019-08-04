Limestone County Schools
Monday: Corndog or hot dog with toppings, Doritos chips, buttered corn, fruit cocktail and milk choice;
Tuesday: Chicken bites or Hot Pocket pizza, creamed potatoes, pinto beans, roll, chocolate chip, peaches and milk choice;
Wednesday: Crispitoes with cheese sauce or beef-and-bean burrito, refried beans, peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, pineapple chunks and milk choice;
Thursday: Deli ham and cheese sandwich or chicken tender wrap, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, crinkle fries, baked beans, watermelon chunks and milk choice; and
Friday: Pizza bar or chef salad, garden salad with dressing, sweet potato fries, kiwi slices and milk choice.
