Athens City Schools
Monday: Hot dog with chili with oven rounds, baked beans, fruit, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Vegetable beef soup with grilled cheese sandwich, carrots with dip, fruit, cookie, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, fries, carrots with dip, fruit, or Grab & Go Meal; and
Friday: Corn dog with oven rounds, baked beans, chocolate chip cookie, fruit, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and breadstick or mozzarella cheese sticks and dip with garden salad with dressing, buttered corn, fruit crisp, fruit and milk;
Tuesday: Corndog or hot dog with toppings with crinkle-cut fries, baked beans, fruit and milk;
Wednesday: Spicy chicken with white sauce or chicken wings with roasted broccoli, creamed potatoes, apple crisp and biscuit stick;
Thursday: Chili with corn chips or barbecue potato stacks with cheese cup, dill spear, cinnamon roll, fruit and milk; and
Friday: Half day for students; grab and go lunch.
