Athens City Schools

Monday: Hot dog with chili with oven rounds, baked beans, fruit, or Grab & Go Meal;

Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Wednesday: Vegetable beef soup with grilled cheese sandwich, carrots with dip, fruit, cookie, or Grab & Go Meal;

Thursday: Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, fries, carrots with dip, fruit, or Grab & Go Meal; and

Friday: Corn dog with oven rounds, baked beans, chocolate chip cookie, fruit, or Grab & Go Meal.

Limestone County Schools

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and breadstick or mozzarella cheese sticks and dip with garden salad with dressing, buttered corn, fruit crisp, fruit and milk;

Tuesday: Corndog or hot dog with toppings with crinkle-cut fries, baked beans, fruit and milk;

Wednesday: Spicy chicken with white sauce or chicken wings with roasted broccoli, creamed potatoes, apple crisp and biscuit stick;

Thursday: Chili with corn chips or barbecue potato stacks with cheese cup, dill spear, cinnamon roll, fruit and milk; and

Friday: Half day for students; grab and go lunch.

