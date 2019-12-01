Athens City Schools
Monday: Hot dog with chili with oven rounds, baked beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Taco salad with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, jalapeno pepper slices, tortilla chips, refried beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Chili with cheese stick, corn chips, sour cream, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal; and
Friday: Chicken wings with fries, roll, celery or carrots with dip, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal,
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Chicken bites with rice or chicken fajita meat with rice, peas and carrots, broccoli with cheese, egg roll, cookie, fruit and milk;
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich or deli turkey and cheese sandwich with mixed fresh veggies with dip, tater tots, pudding cup, fruit and milk
Wednesday: Chicken tenders with white sauce or chicken wings (spicy or mild) with roasted broccoli, creamed potatoes, hot fresh biscuit stick, fruit and milk;
Thursday: Taco salad with chips or quesadilla with cheese sauce with Mexican rice, chili beans, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, fruit and milk; and
Friday: Pasta bar with garlic bread stick or deli sandwich box with baby carrots with dip, fruit and milk.
