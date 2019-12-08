School lunch menu icon
Athens City Schools

Monday: Chili crispitos with cheese, chili beans, jalapeno pepper slices, tossed salad, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;

Wednesday: Barbecue nachos, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, jalapeno pepper slices, tortilla chips, pinto beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Thursday: Chicken bites, whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal; and

Friday: Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, dill spear, French fries, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.

Limestone County Schools

Monday: Spicy or regular chicken sandwich, taco soup with cheese and corn chips, and mixed fresh veggies and dip;

Tuesday: Crispitos with cheese sauce, Hot Pocket pizza, pinto beans, salsa, buttered corn, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, fruit, and milk;

Wednesday: Chicken stew with crackers, deli turkey and ham sandwich, grilled cheese sandwich half, fresh veggies with dip, cookie, fruit, and milk;

Thursday: Barbecue pork sliders, hamburger, onion rings, buttered carrots, dill pickle, and strawberry shortcake; and

Friday: Pizza bar, chef salad, garden salad with dressing, baked apples, cookie, fruit, and milk.

