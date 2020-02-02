Athens City Schools
Monday: Hot dog and chili with oven rounds, baked beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Taco soup with cheese, jalapeno pepper slices, corn chips, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Lasagna roll with breadstick, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal; and
Friday: Chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomato, chips, carrots with dip fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Country steak with gravy or beef nuggets, creamed potatoes, green peas, fresh baked roll, fruit, and milk;
Tuesday: Crispitos with cheese sauce or Hot Pockets pizza, pinto beans, salsa, lettuce, tomato, peppers, stir fry peppers and onions, fruit, and milk;
Wednesday: Breakfast for lunch — Sausage link or chicken patty, scrambled eggs, buttered grits, cheese cup, biscuit sticks with gravy, fruit, and milk;
Thursday: Cheeseburger or hamburger, baked beans, potato wedges, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, fruit, and milk;
Friday: Pizza bar or manager’s choice, garden salad with dressing, cheese cup, baked apples, fruit, cookie, and milk.
